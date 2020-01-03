Paura per un fotografo di National Geographic attaccato da un ligre. Il video fa il giro del web

STATI UNITI – Momenti di grande paura, quelli vissuti da Steve Winter tre settimane fa. Fotografo naturalista di professione, Steve si trovava in Oklahoma (Stati Uniti) per scattare delle foto per conto di National Geographic a un esemplare di ligre – un incrocio tra un leone maschio e una tigre femmine – in cattività.
Il felino di 18 mesi, pesante oltre 125 chili, è all’improvviso sfuggito al controllo dell’addetta del Safari Sanctuary che lo teneva al guinzaglio. L’animale è saltato addosso all’uomo che – fortunatamente – è uscito indenne dall’attacco.
A raccontare la storia sui social è stato lo stesso fotografo. Il video è nel frattempo diventato virale sui social.
Jumped by a 275-pound "ti-liger” on assignment in Oklahoma—working on “The Tiger Next Door," a story on captive tigers in the US for the December National Geographic Magazine. See the link in my bio for the full story in the Dec issue of @natgeo.🎬 Video by Nick Ruggia @rujigga. Langely, an 18 month-old lion-tiger mix was discarded after he grew too big and dangerous for cub-petting and photo ops at Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park. He was adopted by Safari Sanctuary in Broken Arrow, OK, where he's lived inside a house and is walked around the property on a leash like a pet. He was still young and playful—and charged me when I was squatting to photograph him. I was unhurt. Safari Sanctuary is no longer open to the public. My experiences shooting this story raised many questions. Most people don’t know that there are more tigers living in captivity in the United States than still survive in the wild; visitors are wrongly led to believe they’re helping conservation when they visit these attractions. Tigers that are crossed with lions have very serious health problems; these two species do not interbreed in nature and this is done strictly to attract tourists. There are also public safety issues: there is no national law on big cat ownership and Oklahoma has no state law on owning big cats. The Big Cat Public Safety Act, currently in the US Senate and the House, would better protect both animals and the public. #tiger @natgeo