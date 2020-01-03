Paura per un fotografo di National Geographic attaccato da un ligre. Il video fa il giro del web

STATI UNITI – Momenti di grande paura, quelli vissuti da Steve Winter tre settimane fa. Fotografo naturalista di professione, Steve si trovava in Oklahoma (Stati Uniti) per scattare delle foto per conto di National Geographic a un esemplare di ligre – un incrocio tra un leone maschio e una tigre femmine – in cattività.

Il felino di 18 mesi, pesante oltre 125 chili, è all’improvviso sfuggito al controllo dell’addetta del Safari Sanctuary che lo teneva al guinzaglio. L’animale è saltato addosso all’uomo che – fortunatamente – è uscito indenne dall’attacco.

A raccontare la storia sui social è stato lo stesso fotografo. Il video è nel frattempo diventato virale sui social.