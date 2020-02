Coronavirus, prima morte fuori dalla Cina. Oggi il rimpatrio degli svizzeri da Wuhan

The goal at 45th minute for TORINO was cancelled on VAR rule.

Venue: Stadio Via del Mare.

Turf: Natural.

Capacity: 33,876.

History: 4W-6D-5W.

Goals: 17-23.

Age: 28,2-27,2.

Sidelined Players: LECCE - Cristian DellOrco (Indirect card suspension), Marco Calderoni (Ankle), Jacopo Petriccione (Ankle), Diego Farias (Muscular), Riccardo Saponara (Fitness).

TORINO - Armando Izzo (Indirect card suspension), Sasa Lukic (Red card suspension), Cristian Ansaldi (Calf), Simone Edera (Knee), Daniele Baselli