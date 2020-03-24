Greta Thunberg dalla quarantena: "Ho avuti i sintomi. Tampone? Non me lo fanno perché..."

SVEZIA – Ma che fine ha fatto Greta Thunberg? In tanti, in tempi di coronavirus, se lo sono chiesto. La giovane attivista svedese è tornata a far parlare di sé con un lungo post su Instagram in cui afferma di aver "appena concluso le due settimane di isolamento". La Thunberg racconta di "aver avuto tutti i sintomi del coronavirus. Dieci giorni fa ho cominicato a sentire alcuni sintomi, come mio padre. Mi sentivo stanca, avevo brividi, mal di gola e la tosse. Io non ho avuto febbre, mio papà sì".

Ma è risultata positiva al tampone? No, "ma solo perché in Svezia i test non li fanno a meno che tu non abbia bisogno di cure mediche urgenti. A tutti i malati viene raccomandato di restare in casa e isolarsi"