Locarno, Pier Mellini alza la voce da sinistra: “La salute prima di tutto e di tutti: chiusura generalizzata di ogni ordine di scuola”

Missed Penalty for VfL WOLFSBURG at 45+2th minute by WEGHORST WOUT.Missed Penalty for SHAKHTAR DONETSK at 22th minute by KOVALENKO VIKTOR.No spectators due to corona virus outbreak.

First leg.

Venue: Volkswagen Arena.

Turf: Natural (hybrid grass).

Capacity: 30,000.

Referee: Damir Skomina (SVN).

Assistant Referee 1: Jure Praprotnik (SVN).

Assistant Referee 2: Robert Vukan (SVN).

Fourth Official: Nejc Kajtazovic (SVN).

VAR: Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez (ESP).

AVAR: Xavier Estrada Fernandez (ESP).